Libby's Pineapple Chunks In Juice 425G

- Energy231kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars13g14%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ
Product Description
- Pineapple Chunks in Pineapple Juice
- Label - Paper - Widely recyclable
- Can - Steel - Widely recyclable
- 1 of 5 a Day = 1/4 of can
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Pineapple, Pineapple Juice
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: see end of can
Name and address
- Specially packed for:
- Peaty Mills plc,
- ME19 5SH,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Peaty Mills plc,
- ME19 5SH,
- United Kingdom.
- www.peatymills.com
Drained weight
260g
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 1/4 pack (106g)
|Daily allowances %RI*
|Daily allowances RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|217kJ
|231kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|51kcal
|54kcal
|3%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|13g
|of which sugars
|12.2g
|13g
|14%
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|<1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
