Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 222G

Product Description
- Treatsize variety bag
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly.
- Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Chomp.
- Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Crunchie.
- Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (40 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Flake.
- The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge.
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Twirl.
- Milk chocolate finger.
- Approximately 16 bars = ℮ 222 g
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this bag if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packaging.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
222g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, E471, E442), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (11.7 g) % * / Per bar (11.7 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1951 kJ 228 kJ 8400 kJ / - 465 kcal 54 kcal 3 % 2000 kcal Fat 20 g 2.3 g 3 % 70 g of which Saturates 10 g 1.2 g 6 % 20 g Carbohydrate 69 g 8.0 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 48 g 5.7 g 6 % 90 g Fibre 0.7 g <0.1 g - - Protein 2.8 g 0.3 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.40 g 0.05 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (13.5 g) % * / Per bar (13.5 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1880 kJ 254 kJ 8400 kJ / - 447 kcal 60 kcal 3 % 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 2.1 g 3 % 70 g of which Saturates 8.0 g 1.1 g 5 % 20 g Carbohydrate 75 g 10 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 8.7 g 10 % 90 g Fibre 0.6 g <0.1 g - - Protein 2.3 g 0.3 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.32 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (14 g) % * / Per bar (14 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1903 kJ 266 kJ 8400 kJ / - 453 kcal 63 kcal 3 % 2000 kcal Fat 18 g 2.5 g 4 % 70 g of which Saturates 9.3 g 1.3 g 7 % 20 g Carbohydrate 70 g 9.8 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 49 g 6.9 g 8 % 90 g Fibre 0.7 g < 0.1 g - - Protein 3.0 g 0.4 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.65 g 0.09 g 2 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (14 g) % * / Per bar (14 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2194 kJ 307 kJ 8400 kJ / - 525 kcal 73 kcal 4 % 2000 kcal Fat 28 g 3.9 g 6 % 70 g of which Saturates 16 g 2.3 g 11 % 20 g Carbohydrate 59 g 8.2 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 8.1 g 9 % 90 g Fibre 2.4 g 0.3 g - - Protein 7.4 g 1.0 g 2 % 50 g Salt 0.26 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per finger (14 g) % * / Per finger (14 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2216 kJ 310 kJ 8400 kJ / - 530 kcal 74 kcal 4 % 2000 kcal Fat 29 g 4.1 g 6 % 70 g of which Saturates 17 g 2.3 g 12 % 20 g Carbohydrate 58 g 8.2 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 8.1 g 9 % 90 g Fibre 2.3 g 0.3 g - - Protein 6.9 g 1.0 g 2 % 50 g Salt 0.26 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 treat size
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (17.5 g) % * / Per bar (17.5 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1946 kJ 340 kJ 8400 kJ / - 463 kcal 81 kcal 4 % 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 2.9 g 4 % 70 g of which Saturates 9.5 g 1.7 g 8 % 20 g Carbohydrate 75 g 13 g 5 % 260 g of which Sugars 66 g 11 g 13 % 90 g Fibre 1.3 g 0.2 g - - Protein 3.0 g 0.5 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.59 g 0.10 g 2 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
