Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 222G

Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 222G
£ 1.39
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Treatsize variety bag
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly.
  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Chomp.
  • Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Crunchie.
  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (40 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Flake.
  • The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge.
  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Twirl.
  • Milk chocolate finger.
  • Approximately 16 bars = ℮ 222 g
  • It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this bag if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packaging.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 16 treat size

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

222g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, E471, E442), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (11.7 g)% * / Per bar (11.7 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1951 kJ228 kJ8400 kJ /
    -465 kcal54 kcal3 %2000 kcal
    Fat20 g2.3 g3 %70 g
    of which Saturates10 g1.2 g6 %20 g
    Carbohydrate69 g8.0 g3 %260 g
    of which Sugars48 g5.7 g6 %90 g
    Fibre0.7 g<0.1 g--
    Protein2.8 g0.3 g1 %50 g
    Salt0.40 g0.05 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (13.5 g)% * / Per bar (13.5 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1880 kJ254 kJ8400 kJ /
    -447 kcal60 kcal3 %2000 kcal
    Fat15 g2.1 g3 %70 g
    of which Saturates8.0 g1.1 g5 %20 g
    Carbohydrate75 g10 g4 %260 g
    of which Sugars65 g8.7 g10 %90 g
    Fibre0.6 g<0.1 g--
    Protein2.3 g0.3 g1 %50 g
    Salt0.32 g0.04 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (14 g)% * / Per bar (14 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1903 kJ266 kJ8400 kJ /
    -453 kcal63 kcal3 %2000 kcal
    Fat18 g2.5 g4 %70 g
    of which Saturates9.3 g1.3 g7 %20 g
    Carbohydrate70 g9.8 g4 %260 g
    of which Sugars49 g6.9 g8 %90 g
    Fibre0.7 g< 0.1 g--
    Protein3.0 g0.4 g1 %50 g
    Salt0.65 g0.09 g2 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (14 g)% * / Per bar (14 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy2194 kJ307 kJ8400 kJ /
    -525 kcal73 kcal4 %2000 kcal
    Fat28 g3.9 g6 %70 g
    of which Saturates16 g2.3 g11 %20 g
    Carbohydrate59 g8.2 g3 %260 g
    of which Sugars58 g8.1 g9 %90 g
    Fibre2.4 g0.3 g--
    Protein7.4 g1.0 g2 %50 g
    Salt0.26 g0.04 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer finger (14 g)% * / Per finger (14 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy2216 kJ310 kJ8400 kJ /
    -530 kcal74 kcal4 %2000 kcal
    Fat29 g4.1 g6 %70 g
    of which Saturates17 g2.3 g12 %20 g
    Carbohydrate58 g8.2 g3 %260 g
    of which Sugars58 g8.1 g9 %90 g
    Fibre2.3 g0.3 g--
    Protein6.9 g1.0 g2 %50 g
    Salt0.26 g0.04 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approximately 16 treat size

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (17.5 g)% * / Per bar (17.5 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1946 kJ340 kJ8400 kJ /
    -463 kcal81 kcal4 %2000 kcal
    Fat17 g2.9 g4 %70 g
    of which Saturates9.5 g1.7 g8 %20 g
    Carbohydrate75 g13 g5 %260 g
    of which Sugars66 g11 g13 %90 g
    Fibre1.3 g0.2 g--
    Protein3.0 g0.5 g1 %50 g
    Salt0.59 g0.10 g2 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

