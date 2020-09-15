Kinnerton Net Of Creepy Chocolate Pumpkins 75G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- © 2020 KCL
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- KCL Ltd,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Importer address
- KCL Australia Pty Ltd.,
- Building F,
- Unit 24,
- 16 Mars Road,
- Lane Cove West,
- NSW 2066,
Return to
- KCL Ltd,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +44 (0) 845 873 5733
- KCL,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2166kJ/ 518kcal
|Fat
|26g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|of which sugars
|59g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.40g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020