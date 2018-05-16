Product Description
- Calpol Vapour Plug Refills 10 Pads
- 10 refill pads for the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight. Refill your Vapour Plug with these pads, which contain a blend of aromatic oils including lavender, chamomile, menthol, camphor and eucalyptus. These oils help to soothe and comfort your child at night time whilst helping to ease breathing.
- This pack contains 10 refill pads, and each easy-to-replace refill pad provides up to 8 hours soothing night-time comfort.
- It can be used from 3 months, and is suitable for grown ups too!
- The Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight is a non-medicine, and can be used in conjunction with any Calpol® product.
- Calpol® is a registered trademark.
- Up to 8 Yours Release
- Easy breathing
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Read the carton and retain for future use.
- Directions for Use
- When re-filling ensure the plug is disconnected from the power supply.
- Cut across the top of the foil pouch to expose pad.
- 1. Using the foil to hold the pad, slide the pad into the slot of the vapour plug. When replacing a used pad, inserting a fresh pad will push out the old one. Dispose of used pads safely without touching them directly. Always wash hands after replacing pads.
- 2. Connect to power supply with the nightlight at the bottom. Remove and discard the old pad to use the nightlight alone. Unplug the vapour plug when not in use. Use only Calpol® Vapour Plug Refill Pads with the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight.
- The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk. Do not disassemble unit or night light.
Warnings
- Calpol Vapour Plug Refill Pad
- WARNING
- Contains: linalool
- linalyl acetate
- cineole
- Reaction mass of (4aR,8R,9bS)-7,7,8,9,9-pentamethyl-4,4a,5,6,7,8,9,9b-octahydroindeno [4,5-d][1,3] dioxine
- and(4aR,8S,9bS)-7,7,8,9,9-pentamethyl- 4,4a,5,6,7,8,9,9b-octahydroindeno [4,5-d][1,3]dioxine
- caryophyllene
- dipentene.
- Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid release to the environment.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water and soap.
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of contents and container in accordance with local regulation.
- Do not use with children under 3 months of age.
- If you have asthma or other allergies consult your doctor before using. Do not eat the pads.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- (Tel: 0808 238 9194)
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- (Tel: 1800 22 00 44)
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
10 x Refill Pads
Safety information
- Irritant
