Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey 70cl
Product Description
- Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey 70cl
- This is the original expression of powers Irish whiskey. A process of passion poured into every bottle. A distinctive bold flavour awaits.
- “Powers Gold Label Distiller's Cut is an Irish Whiskey, cut from the heart of the distillate. That means more top and tail gets thrown away than any other Irish whiskey. Left to mature in selected American oak casks, this is where the spicy, bold character takes hold. A complex and honeyed taste is yours for the taking.”
- “There's a simple reason that no other whiskey tastes like POWERS. No other whiskey is made like it. Back in 1791 our founding father James Power created his Irish Whiskey using only the centre cut of the distillate. Today, every drop has not only been triple distilled, but we go further to make sure only the purest heart of the distillate remains. It's a longer slower process but the end result speaks for itself. It's our unwavering pursuit to be better and a constant desire to raise the bar that makes POWERS the right call.
- Discover Powers Gold Label Distiller's Cut, triple distilled and cut from the heart of the distillate. That means more top and tail gets thrown away than any other Irish whiskey. Left to mature in selected American oak casks, this is where the spicy, bold character takes hold. A complex and honeyed taste is yours for the taking.”
- Energy
- 28 x 25ml = 247kJ/60kcal
- 100ml = 989kJ/239kcal
- 30.2 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Enjoy Powers Responsibly
- Triple Distilled
- Bold Flavour from the Heart
- Non Chill Filtered Full Flavour
- Gold Liquid, Bold Character, Precious Centre Cut
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
30.2
ABV
43.2% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Name and address
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
- powerswhiskey.com
Net Contents
70cl
