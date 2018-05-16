Stowford Press Apple Cider Low Alcohol 500Ml

Product Description
- Cider
- A refreshing cider that is low in alcohol.
- Not more than Alc 0.5% Vol
- 0.3 UK Units per bottle
- Enjoy Responsibly
- Avoid Alcohol if Pregnant
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Low alcohol
- Contains no artificial colours or sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians vegans & coeliacs
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cider, Apple Juice, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see cap.
Produce of
Product of UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- H. Westons & Sons Ltd.,
- Much Marcle,
- Herefordshire,
- HR5 2NQ.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|122kJ/29kcal
