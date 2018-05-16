Product Description
- Skinny Tan Pink Velvet Dual Tanning Mitt
- Tanning Mitt technology just got even better. SkinnyTan™ Velvet Tanning Mitt is double-sided with a high density, super soft finish for the smoothest tanning application yet. Water resistant inner keeps hands stain-free and it is double-stitched for durability during wash and wear.
- Made of: 14.7% TPU, 19.6% PU Sponge, 61.44% Polyester, 2.42% Elastic, 1.84% Cotton Thread.
- Skinny Tan™ is a registered trademark of Skinny Tan™ UK Ltd
- Velvet Soft Touch
- Reusable & machine washable
- Streak-free professional finish
- Perfect for buffing & blending
- Lined for stain-free hands
- Use with any self-tanner
- Double-sided for easy tanning application and streak-free results
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- 1. Place mitt on hand.
- 2. Apply SkinnyTan™ product of choice to mitt or directly to your skin.
- 3. Glide mitt over skin to apply tan.
- 4. Rinse mitt with warm soapy water or machine wash on warm setting. Drip Dry.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- SkinnyTan™.
Distributor address
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
- UK.
Return to
- For more expert tanning tips visit :
- www.skinnytan.co.uk
- www.skinnytan.com.au
- www.skinnytan.com
