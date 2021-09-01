We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rainbow Sprinkles 75G

2.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Rainbow Sprinkles 75G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Per 5g

Energy
86kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1727kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Multi-coloured edible sugar decorations.
  • BRIGHT & CRUNCHY
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Spirulina, Radish, Safflower, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus], Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agents (Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein, Iron Oxide, Curcumin).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy1727kJ / 407kcal86kJ / 20kcal
Fat2.6g0.1g
Saturates1.8g<0.1g
Carbohydrate95.5g4.8g
Sugars89.2g4.5g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cake Decorating & Cases

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rock hard

1 stars

These ended up in the bin. The round balls are described as crunchy but in fact are rock hard. Took them off my my grandsons ice cream as I feared for his milk teeth. Have rung Tesco about them.

They are Vegetarian

5 stars

The Vegetarian Society considers shellac to be vegetarian, but not vegan. The female lac insect produces a resin to cocoon the eggs she lays. When the eggs hatch they eat the female (which dies naturally after laying eggs). Once the newly hatched insects leave the cocoon, it is then harvested to produce shellac.

Warning! Not vegetarian!

1 stars

It is labelled as vegetarian but contains shellac, which is crushed insects. Avoid if you are vegetarian or are catering for someone who might be.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here