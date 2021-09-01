Tesco Rainbow Sprinkles 75G

Rock hard
These ended up in the bin. The round balls are described as crunchy but in fact are rock hard. Took them off my my grandsons ice cream as I feared for his milk teeth. Have rung Tesco about them.
They are Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Society considers shellac to be vegetarian, but not vegan. The female lac insect produces a resin to cocoon the eggs she lays. When the eggs hatch they eat the female (which dies naturally after laying eggs). Once the newly hatched insects leave the cocoon, it is then harvested to produce shellac.
Warning! Not vegetarian!
It is labelled as vegetarian but contains shellac, which is crushed insects. Avoid if you are vegetarian or are catering for someone who might be.