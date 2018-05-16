Mcvities Jaffa Cakes Fruity Blackcurrant Cake Bars 5 Pack

- Energy389 kJ 93 kcal5%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars10.4g12%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Dark Chocolate, Light Sponge with a Blackcurrant Flavour Centre
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Tray - Recycle
- Terracycle Film
- Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
- Don't recycle in kerbside collection
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Individually Wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Blackcurrant Flavour Filling (33%) [Sugar, Oligofructose, Water, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Flavouring], Plain Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Orange and Lemon Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Product contains the equivalent of 5% Blackcurrant Juice.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of bars per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
5 x Jaffa Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (24.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1587
|389
|(kcal)
|379
|93
|Fat
|14.5g
|3.6g
|of which Saturates
|7.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|13.6g
|of which Sugars
|42.4g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.14g
|Typical number of bars per pack: 5
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020