Rimmel Lasting Matte Foundation Soft Beige 30ml

Want the London Look? Rimmel London introduces you to: Lasting Finish Matte Foundation. The perfect flawless base for your make-up. You'll find that it's full coverage and ultra-lightweight, this super comfortable foundation controls shine to leave the skin truly mattified without feeling tight or cakey. Lasting finish matte foundation instantly hides blemishes, spots, and dark circles. Pores look visibly minimised and skin's left feeling soft and smooth. The triple balance powder technology absorbs twice its weight in oil for a perfect matte finish. It's matte but not drying so you'll find your skin feeling hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours. It blends easily into skin for a streak free, velvet matte finish. Live the London look.

Velvet matte powder finish that veils skin in full, flawless coverage Lightweight mousse formula controls shine without feeling tight or cakey Skin feels comfortably hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, C9-13 Isoparaffin, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Distarch Phosphate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Polyglyceryl-2 Sesquiisostearate, Zinc Oxide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Propylene Carbonate, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Tribehenin, Talc, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Glyceryl Behenate, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, BHT, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

