Jura Winter Edition Malt Whisky 1 Litre

Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- A rich and warming sherry cask finish with layers of sweetness and winter spice from hand selected casks
- Cask Edition
- Today, we celebrate this connection between the land and the spirit with our unique cask editions. Bringing distinct regional and seasonal flavours to our island malt, this unique winter edition explores the world of the rich sherry cask finish. Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels and finished in hand selected Spanish sherry casks, this is a full-bodied and indulgent single malt. With its deep mahogany colour, inviting aromas and flavours of sweet spices and rich apple pie, this is the perfect winter warmer.
- Deep mahogany gold in colour, this whisky begins with inviting aromas of citrus fruits, caramel latte and sultanas, followed by a hint of banana. On the palate, rich flavours from the sherry casks reveal coffee, maple syrup, and spicy mulled wine, with a warming finish of vanilla and a touch of cinnamon.
- Maturation
- American White Oak Ex Bourbon Barrels
- Cask Finish
- Spanish Sherry Casks
- Welcome to Jura
- A few miles off the west coast of Scotland you'll find our island: remote, sometimes wild, yet always beautiful. Home to 200 islanders, one road, one pub and one distillery. Since 1810, this unique island malt has been our greatest endeavour and reward. Its creation crafting an unbreakable bond between our island, our people and our whisky.
- Know your limits
- This bottle contains 40 measures
- Units of alcohol per 25ml glass: 1.0 and 70cl bottle: 40 UK Units
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more then 14 units per week.
- Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Cask Edition
- The Isle of Jura
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Tasting Notes
- A rich and warming sherry cask finish with layers of sweetness and winter spice from hand selected casks
Alcohol Units
40
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Name and address
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
Importer address
- Stillman Spirits Sl,
- PSO Castellana 259D,
- 28046 MADRID.
Return to
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
- jurawhisky.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020