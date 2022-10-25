J20 Spritz Apple & Elderflower Juice Drink 6X275ml

Great flavoured drink!
Great flavoured soft drink. This flavour is so light and refreshing, Great for parties for non alcoholic drink. Light sparkling. Good value.
I normally buy the orange and passion fruit but as these were on offer at clubcard price thought i would give them a try.Would definitley buy again ,really nice.
Freshness when needed
Very refreshing drink, enjoyed by friends and family.
Fruity and refreshing
Very fruity and refreshing and great value when it's on clubcard offer!
A lovely drink, especially on a hot day.
enjoyable drink
It tastes good and is very refreshing.