Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G

Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3 g
    10%
  • Saturates4.4 g
    22%
  • Sugars16 g
    17%
  • Salt0.10 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Share the Joy!
  • With friends! On the go! Watching a movie!
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
-535 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat29 g7.3 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars63 g16 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.8 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.40 g0.10 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

