Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Samosas 230G
- Energy305kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ
Product Description
- 8 Samosas filled with chicken, tomato, onion and spices wrapped in pastry, topped with chilli flakes and a pot of mango chutney dip.
- Crisp, hand folded samosas filled with tender British chicken, fragrant Indian style spices and a vibrant mango chutney, topped with dried red chilli. Our chefs have been inspired by the fragrant flavours of India to create these samosas. A balanced blend of garam masala, fenugreek, turmeric and ginger gives a spicy warmth, balanced by a touch of blossom honey, while glossy mango and black onion seed chutney adds a sweet, fruity note. Each samosa is folded by hand and expertly cooked for the perfect crisp texture.
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mango Chutney Dip (17%) [Sugar, Mango, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Mango Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Black Pepper, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Caraway Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Fenugreek, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano), Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed, Coriander Powder], Chicken Thigh (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Chilli Flakes, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Juice, Maize Flour, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dextrose, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins Place dip pot to one side. Do not heat dip pot. Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir dip before use.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One samosa with dip (27g**)
|Energy
|1128kJ
|305kJ
|269kcal
|73kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|34.2g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.9g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 230g typically weighs 216g.
|-
|-
Safety information
