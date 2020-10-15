By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Samosas 230G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Samosas 230G
£ 5.00
£2.18/100g

Offer

One samosa with dip
  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ

Product Description

  • 8 Samosas filled with chicken, tomato, onion and spices wrapped in pastry, topped with chilli flakes and a pot of mango chutney dip.
  • Crisp, hand folded samosas filled with tender British chicken, fragrant Indian style spices and a vibrant mango chutney, topped with dried red chilli. Our chefs have been inspired by the fragrant flavours of India to create these samosas. A balanced blend of garam masala, fenugreek, turmeric and ginger gives a spicy warmth, balanced by a touch of blossom honey, while glossy mango and black onion seed chutney adds a sweet, fruity note. Each samosa is folded by hand and expertly cooked for the perfect crisp texture.
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mango Chutney Dip (17%) [Sugar, Mango, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Mango Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Black Pepper, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Caraway Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Fenugreek, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano), Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed, Coriander Powder], Chicken Thigh (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Chilli Flakes, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Juice, Maize Flour, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dextrose, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins Place dip pot to one side. Do not heat dip pot. Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir dip before use.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne samosa with dip (27g**)
Energy1128kJ305kJ269kcal73kcal
Fat10.6g2.9g
Saturates2.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate34.2g9.2g
Sugars10.1g2.7g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein7.9g2.1g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 230g typically weighs 216g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here