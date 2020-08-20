Artesano De Argento Organic Malbec 75Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Red wine
- In Argentina, high altitude vineyards soak up bright sunshine and the clearest glacial melt-water from the Andes.
- For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Unique conditions and our years of winemaking experience allow us to bring you this carefully handcrafted wine. Deep purple red colour. In the nose we find aromas of black cherries, plums and floral hints of violet. This extraordinary organic Malbec is deep, very expressive, with fruit notes, good structure, offers mineral notes typical from its terroir with velvety
- This Organic & Fairtrade Malbec is made 100% with Malbec grapes sourced from our organic and fairtrade vineyard located in Alto Agrelo
- 1.8 UK Units Per 125ml glass serving
- 10.9 UK Units per bottle
- For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
- Eco Cert
- EU Organic - AR-BIO-154, Argentina Agriculture
- Wine of IG Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Organic Malbec Grapes Wine Grapes are certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This Organic and Fairtrade Malbec has a deep red ruby with purple notes throughout. It is fresh and juicy with supple tannins and a long and persistent finish. There are complex notes of black fruits intertwined with herbal and spicy aromas
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bodega Argento
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Juan Pablo Murgia
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- These grapes are harvested at optimal ripeness in Mid-March. After alcoholic fermentation the wine is aged in tank and bottle for 6 months to allow a complex array of flavours to develop.
History
- Artesano (Artisan in English), plays homage to the tradition of silver and leather handcrafting in Argentina. The wines of Artesano come from our organic vineyards at the foothills of the Andes, respecting the traditions, soil and care of organic wine-making as if it were made by artisans.
Regional Information
- Mendoza has a unique climate that is perfect for viticulture. It has a desert climate but fresh water from the Andes provides a pure and natural supply of water which is used to aid grape growing. The high altitude of this region means grapes ripen slowly, allowing them to build up intense and complex flavours.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Bodega Argento S.A.,
- Inv B-71555,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Importer address
- Blends Wine Estates,
- London,
- EC1A 4AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Blends Wine Estates,
- London,
- EC1A 4AB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020