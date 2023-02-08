We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Diet Coke Sublime Lime 2 Litres

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Diet Coke Sublime Lime 2 Litres
£1.99
£0.10/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
5kJ
1kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.9kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts and Sweeteners
  • A low-calorie lime flavour sparkling soft drink with no sugar and no calories.
  • The great refreshing taste of Diet Coke with dash of Lime flavour.
  • The great refreshing taste of Diet Coke with dash of Lime flavour.
  • Diet Coke Sublime Lime is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink.
  • - No Sugar
  • - No Calories
  • - Contains plant extracts and sweeteners
  • - Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Serve over ice.
  • Contains 8 x 250ml servings.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • No sugar or calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • Pack size: 2L
  • No sugar
  • No calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold or best served chilled

Number of uses

2L = 8 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 1.9kJ5kJ
-0.5 kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0.0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0.0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0.0g (0%)
Of which sugars0g0.0g (0%)
Protein 0g0.0g (0%)
Salt 0.01g0.03g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Diet coke with lime absolutely sublime!!!

5 stars

Excellent quality, selfishly just for me always loved diet coke, and even more so with lime.

It is indeed sublime

5 stars

It is indeed sublime

Refreshing!

5 stars

Just a hint of lime to give this diet cola a twist. I thoroughly enjoyed this Diet Coke when cold. Not really a lover of citrus fruit in my fizzy drinks but this for me is a game changer, reminds me of diet cola you’d get in a pub when they would add a slice of lime with ice, also which I liked about it is you don’t seem to taste that awful sweetener taste you get from plain old Diet Coke I will certainly purchase again in the future!

