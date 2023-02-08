Diet Coke Sublime Lime 2 Litres

Diet coke with lime absolutely sublime!!!
Excellent quality, selfishly just for me always loved diet coke, and even more so with lime.
It is indeed sublime
Refreshing!
Just a hint of lime to give this diet cola a twist. I thoroughly enjoyed this Diet Coke when cold. Not really a lover of citrus fruit in my fizzy drinks but this for me is a game changer, reminds me of diet cola you’d get in a pub when they would add a slice of lime with ice, also which I liked about it is you don’t seem to taste that awful sweetener taste you get from plain old Diet Coke I will certainly purchase again in the future!