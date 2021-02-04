Mr Kipling Deluxe Millionaire Whirls 6 Pack

Very bland. Sound yummy but tasteless.
Very bland. Sound yummy but tasteless.
A real treat
Luxury whirls which are extra special compared to ordinary ones. A real treat which I buy when on offer as I think they're abit expensive full price. Only problem is having to share them !!
Fantastic and yummy
Fantastic and yummy
Underwhelmed
Very underwhelmed, thought as it was "deluxe" it would have more flavour. The ordinary viennese whirls are nicer and cheaper!
Disappointing.
Disappointed with these. Pastry was nice but filling rather tasteless. Will not buy again.
So moreish!
Think these the best of all the 'whirl' varieties, great taste combination.
You wont stop at one
OMG these are delicious and hard to eat one only