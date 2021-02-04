We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deluxe Millionaire Whirls 6 Pack

3.9(7)Write a review
Per whirl (33g)
  • Energy713kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Whirls with A Salted Caramel Flavour Filling (12%) and Toffee Sauce (11%), Part Enrobed in Milk Chocolate (17%).
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of mouth-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
  • Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection Deluxe Millionaire Whirls: a delicious shortcake biscuit with a layer of toffee sauce and salted caramel flavour creme, topped with a chocolate coated shortcake biscuit.
  • Voted Product of the Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2021
  • Winner in Sweet Treats Category. Survey of 9,865 people in UK & ROI by Kantar.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Signature Collection
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Icing Sugar, Toffee Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dextrose, Fructose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Soluble Maize Fibre, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin), Inulin, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and Nuts., This product does not contain Dairy Cream. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Deluxe Millionaire Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Whirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer whirl (33g)
Energy 2160kJ713kJ
-517kcal171kcal
Fat 29.2g9.6g
of which Saturates 12.5g4.1g
Carbohydrate 58.1g19.2g
of which Sugars 27.8g9.2g
Fibre 2.6g0.9g
Protein 4.2g1.4g
Salt 0.69g0.23g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Very bland. Sound yummy but tasteless.

3 stars

Very bland. Sound yummy but tasteless.

A real treat

5 stars

Luxury whirls which are extra special compared to ordinary ones. A real treat which I buy when on offer as I think they're abit expensive full price. Only problem is having to share them !!

Fantastic and yummy

5 stars

Fantastic and yummy

Underwhelmed

2 stars

Very underwhelmed, thought as it was "deluxe" it would have more flavour. The ordinary viennese whirls are nicer and cheaper!

Disappointing.

2 stars

Disappointed with these. Pastry was nice but filling rather tasteless. Will not buy again.

So moreish!

5 stars

Think these the best of all the 'whirl' varieties, great taste combination.

You wont stop at one

5 stars

OMG these are delicious and hard to eat one only

