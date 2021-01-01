Hippeas Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 22G

Product Description
- Chickpea based puffs with sweet & smokin' flavour
- Plant protein
- Nothing artificial
- A source of fibre and protein
- 91 calories or less per serving
- Gluten and palm oil free
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 22G
- A source of fibre
- A source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas (39%), Quinoa, Tapioca, Sunflower Oil, Sweet & Smokin' Seasoning (10%) (Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Smoked Salt, Sea Salt, Onions, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Brown Rice Protein
Storage
Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 1
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- PO Box 75930,
- London,
- EC2P 2RZ.
Return to
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- PO Box 75930,
- London,
- EC2P 2RZ.
- hello.uk@hippeas.com
- hippeas.com
Net Contents
22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (22g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1729
|380
|(kcal)
|413
|91
|FAT
|16.6g
|3.7g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|11.5g
|of which Sugars
|4.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|15.7g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
