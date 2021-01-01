By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hippeas Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 22G

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 22G
£ 1.00
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • Chickpea based puffs with sweet & smokin' flavour
  • Peas, Love & Giving Back
  • Find out more about our social mission at hippeas.com
  • Give us a shout
  • Instagram @hippeas_snacks_UK
  • Give Peas a Chance
  • We don't follow the rest of the snack pack. We go our own way.
  • We think 'tastes good' and 'do good' can be in the same sentence. And we like, totally, love snacks.
  • Join us to change things for the better, one chickpea at a time.
  • All rights reserved. © 2020. Green Park Snacks Ltd.
  • Hippeas is a Registered Trademark.
  • Plant protein
  • Nothing artificial
  • A source of fibre and protein
  • 91 calories or less per serving
  • Gluten and palm oil free
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 22G
  • A source of fibre
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Chickpeas (39%), Quinoa, Tapioca, Sunflower Oil, Sweet & Smokin' Seasoning (10%) (Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Smoked Salt, Sea Salt, Onions, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Brown Rice Protein

Storage

Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 1

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Green Park Snacks Ltd,
  • PO Box 75930,
  • London,
  • EC2P 2RZ.

Net Contents

22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (22g)
Energy (kJ)1729380
(kcal)41391
FAT16.6g3.7g
of which Saturates1.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate52.4g11.5g
of which Sugars4.6g1.0g
Fibre5.7g1.3g
Protein15.7g3.5g
Salt1.4g0.3g
Typical number of servings per pack: 1--

