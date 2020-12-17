Kumala Shiraz 75Cl
- We're Kumala and we're South African - a proud nation that's all about variety. If variety is the spice of life, we've grabbed the whole rack and squeezed every last drop into our wine.
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This deep, full-bodied Shiraz has dark, jammy fruit flavours and a touch of leather and spice on the finish
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Gerhard Swart
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
E
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Red wine fermented in stainless steel tanks on American & French oak staves. All wine has undergone 100% malolactic fermentation, and has been matured with a combination of American and French oak for 3-9 months.
History
- Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character
Regional Information
- Red wine from Western Cape, South Africa.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed at room temperature.
- Perfect with hearty meat dishes or chunky tomato sauces.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|312kJ/75kcal
|390kJ/94kcal
|-
|-
