Kumala Shiraz 75Cl

Kumala Shiraz 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

New

  • This deep, full-bodied Shiraz has dark, jammy fruit flavours and a touch of leather and spice on the finish.
  • We're Kumala and we're South African - a proud nation that's all about variety. If variety is the spice of life, we've grabbed the whole rack and squeezed every last drop into our wine.
  • 10.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This deep, full-bodied Shiraz has dark, jammy fruit flavours and a touch of leather and spice on the finish

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

E

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Red wine fermented in stainless steel tanks on American & French oak staves. All wine has undergone 100% malolactic fermentation, and has been matured with a combination of American and French oak for 3-9 months.

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character

Regional Information

  • Red wine from Western Cape, South Africa.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed at room temperature.
  • Perfect with hearty meat dishes or chunky tomato sauces.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • Facebook /Kumalawine
  • www.kumala.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 312kJ/75kcal390kJ/94kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

