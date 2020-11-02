Candy Kitten Gourmet Sweets 250G
Product Description
- Bags of Sour Watermelon & Wild Strawberry vegan sweets
- Hey, we're Candy Kittens! We blend big flavours with honest ingredients to bring you sweets that taste as great as they look.
- In here you'll find two of our most loved vegan flavours - Sour Watermelon and Wild Strawberry. With each bite bursting with fruitiness they're guaranteed to leave your taste buds tingling!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C112630, www.fsc.org
- Card - Recycle
- Film - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Eat sweets and be merry
- Honestly made
- Next level flavour
- Damn irresistible
- Made with fruit juice
- Natural flavours & colours
- Palm oil and carnauba wax free
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 10% Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Watermelon, Strawberry, Coconut Water), Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Malates and Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Black Carrot, Pumpkin, Apple, Sweet Potato), Spirulina Concentrate, Hydrolysed Pea Protein
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep me in a coooool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
Name and address
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
Return to
- Wanna sweet talk?
- @candykittens
- candy@candykittens.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1447 kJ / 341 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
