By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Candy Kitten Gourmet Sweets 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Candy Kitten Gourmet Sweets 250G
£ 5.00
£2.00/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Bags of Sour Watermelon & Wild Strawberry vegan sweets
  • Hey, we're Candy Kittens! We blend big flavours with honest ingredients to bring you sweets that taste as great as they look.
  • In here you'll find two of our most loved vegan flavours - Sour Watermelon and Wild Strawberry. With each bite bursting with fruitiness they're guaranteed to leave your taste buds tingling!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C112630, www.fsc.org
  • Card - Recycle
  • Film - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Eat sweets and be merry
  • Honestly made
  • Next level flavour
  • Damn irresistible
  • Made with fruit juice
  • Natural flavours & colours
  • Palm oil and carnauba wax free
  • Vegan recipe
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 10% Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Watermelon, Strawberry, Coconut Water), Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Malates and Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Black Carrot, Pumpkin, Apple, Sweet Potato), Spirulina Concentrate, Hydrolysed Pea Protein

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep me in a coooool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • CKHQ,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.

Return to

  • Wanna sweet talk?
  • CKHQ,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.
  • @candykittens
  • candy@candykittens.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1447 kJ / 341 kcal
Fat 0.1 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 83 g
of which sugars 59 g
Protein 0.8 g
Salt 0.19 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Candy Kittens Sour Watermelon Sweets Jar 250G

£ 4.00
£1.60/100g
Clubcard Price

Cadbury Santa Selection Box 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Montezumas Like No Udder Half Moonies 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here