Cake Decor Slime Cupcake Kit 295G
£ 2.30
£7.80/kg

Product Description

  • Cupcake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Frosting, Green Coloured Edible Glitter Slime and Cupcake Cases
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorSlime
  • Why Not Try:
  • Our super tasty Cake Décor Movie Night Cupcake Kit with sweet popcorn and delicious salted caramel flavour sauce.
  • So easy
  • Yummy slimey fun
  • Create your very own slime cupcakes with our edible green glitter slime
  • Just add: egg, oil & water
  • Makes 6 cupcakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 295G

Information

Ingredients

Cake Mix: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Vanilla Frosting: Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Green Slime: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Agar), Colours (Curcumin Lutein, Titanium Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Dextrose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Cupcake mix may also contain Milk, Egg and Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Slime Cupcake Kit
  • Kit Contents:
  • Cupcake Mix 133g e
  • Vanilla Flavour White Frosting 120g e
  • Green Coloured Edible Glitter Slime 42g e
  • Cupcake Cases x 6
  • What You Need:
  • 1 Medium Egg
  • 35ml (2tbsp) Vegetable Oil
  • 25ml (5tsp) Water
  • Method:
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tray with the cases.
  • 2. Empty the cupcake mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, oil and water. Beat the mixture together for 1-2 minutes until combined and smooth.
  • 3. Spoon the mixture into the cases, dividing it as equally as possible.
  • 4. Place the cupcake tray into the centre of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.
  • 5. When the cupcakes are ready, take them out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.
  • 6. Once the cupcakes have cooled, snip the corner of the frosting sachet off and pipe evenly over each cupcake.
  • 7. Snip the corner of the slime sachet off and drizzle over each cupcake to finish.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

295g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1619kJ/382kcal
Fat 4.6g
of which saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 81.9g
of which sugars 59.3g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 1.04g

Would not recommend

1 stars

Bought these to keep my son entertained but we were both a bit annoyed that both the icing and slime is ready made you snip end and ice so boring for my son who enjoys reading instructions and doing it all on his own, but were quick and super easy looked great but tasted awful left my son upset as then he though he hadn’t done a good job as he didn’t like them at all, we only ate them as he had made and picked them himself And didn’t want to upset him further otherwise they would have been binned sorry but would not recommend at all.

Artificial

1 stars

I have never left a review on here before but feel I need to with this set. I have never tasted anything so artificial and grim in my life. I tried 1 bite and even my son who eats anything turned his nose up I knew I couldn't subject anyone else to them so 5 full cakes and 1 half eaten have all just gone in the bin. Don't waste your money. Buy Tesco's on Victoria sponge mix and buy normal icing powder, add green food colouring and a little cake glitter if you want to achieve green slime that doesn't taste awful!!!! Lesson learned.

