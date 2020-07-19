Cake Decor Slime Cupcake Kit 295G

Would not recommend
Bought these to keep my son entertained but we were both a bit annoyed that both the icing and slime is ready made you snip end and ice so boring for my son who enjoys reading instructions and doing it all on his own, but were quick and super easy looked great but tasted awful left my son upset as then he though he hadn’t done a good job as he didn’t like them at all, we only ate them as he had made and picked them himself And didn’t want to upset him further otherwise they would have been binned sorry but would not recommend at all.
Artificial
I have never left a review on here before but feel I need to with this set. I have never tasted anything so artificial and grim in my life. I tried 1 bite and even my son who eats anything turned his nose up I knew I couldn't subject anyone else to them so 5 full cakes and 1 half eaten have all just gone in the bin. Don't waste your money. Buy Tesco's on Victoria sponge mix and buy normal icing powder, add green food colouring and a little cake glitter if you want to achieve green slime that doesn't taste awful!!!! Lesson learned.