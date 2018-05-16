Ribena Raspberry & Rhubarb 850Ml
Product Description
- Concentrated Raspberry and Rhubarb Juice Drink with sugar and sweetener
- Proudly made in Britain.
- OUR HERITAGE
- We've been crafting Ribena squash from real fruit since 1938. Our fruity raspberry & zingy rhubarb squash is bursting with delicious natural flavours. Discover more at www.Ribena.co.uk
- Bursting with over 25% fruit juice
- Raspberry & Rhubarb
- Delicious natural flavours
- Our tasty Ribena Raspberry and Rhubarb Squash. This berry delicious tasting Ribena contains no artificial sweeteners. It's for those moments at home to enjoy with friends and family. Enjoy diluted with ice cold water on a hot day.
- Made in the UK with EU and non-EU ingredients.
- Ribena Concentrated Raspberry and Rhubarb Squash, made from real fruit juice, rich in vitamin C and contains no artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours.
- Pack size: 850ML
- Rich in Vitamin C
- No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit and Vegetable Juices From Concentrate 26% (Apple (18%), Raspberry (5%), Rhubarb (3%)), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Extracts of Carrot and Hibiscus, Vitamin C, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 21 days. Best before end -see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use - follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts water to give a 250ml serving.
- Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.
Number of uses
This pack contains [17] servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per Typical values after dilution 100ml
|%RI*
|per Typical values after dilution 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|77/18
|192/45
|Fat, g
|0
|0
|of which saturates, g
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.3
|10.6
|of which sugars, g
|4.2
|10.6
|Protein, g
|0.1
|0
|Salt, g
|0.03
|0.07
|Vitamin C, mg
|32
|40
|80
|100
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal).
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
