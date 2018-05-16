Tesco Greek Salad 185g
- Energy579kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat9.0g13%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ
Product Description
- Salad leaves with plum tomatoes, cucumber, feta full fat soft cheese, lemon and oregano dressing, Kalamata olives and red onion.
- with Kalamata olives Crumbly feta, plum tomatoes and a lemon & oregano dressing
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce, Plum Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Apollo Lettuce, Lemon and Oregano dressing (10%) [Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Garlic Purée, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Curcumin)], Kalamata Olives (10%), Red Onion.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
185g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (185g)
|Energy
|313kJ
|579kJ
|75kcal
|139kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.1g
|Protein
|2.7g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
