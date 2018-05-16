Baileys Salted Caramel 70cl

Product Description
- BAILEYS SALTED CARAMEL 700ML
- Take a swirl on the sweet side with a scrumptious salted caramel liqueur. We've blended the smooth taste of caramel with velvety Baileys Original Irish Cream, a pinch of salt and other flavours and ingredients to produce this delicious liqueur. A drop or two makes Baileys desserts and cakes sing, or if you're not in the mood for dessert, simply pour over ice, sit down and enjoy. Who need rules when you've got Baileys Salted Caramel?
- Every year, roughly 200 million litres of fresh Irish milk are required to produce the creamiest of cream used in the production of Baileys. That's enough to make about 3.3 billion Baileys milkshakes, give or take.
- Once upon a time, a small, let's say, determined group had a brilliant but lofty idea where they tried to have their cake and eat it too. You see, our founders wanted to take two simple treasures that their country was known for, delicious dairy cream and world-renowned Irish whiskey, and combine them. It took two years of trial and error but by 1974 we had added the finest spirits, rich chocolate and vanilla flavours (with some other flavours and ingredients) along with a little magic, to create the Baileys recipe we now know and love.
- Whether you're baking, shaking or cocktail-making, Baileys is the perfect ingredient
- Smooth caramel ribbons are blended with our velvety Irish cream with a dash of salt for the most delightful treat trio
- Great on its own, in your favourite coffee or over ice cream for a sophisticated twist
- Want to treat someone else? Why not gift them the world's most-loved spirit
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Dairy
Tasting Notes
- Smooth caramel, a hint of salt, and the delicious taste of Baileys
ABV
17% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- The Perfect Ingredient. Dunk, bake, drizzle, shake. Whatever mischief you're up to in the kitchen or the cocktail cabinet, a swirl of Baileys liqueur can be a total game-changer
- Treat Up Your Desserts. Why not try a wonderfully warming treat with a velvety Baileys flourish. Pour the Baileys into your favourite mug. Then follow the instructions on the packet to make a serving of hot chocolate. Pour the hot chocolate into the mug with the Baileys. Pile on whipped cream, a drizzle of salted caramel sauce and marshmallows. Or popcorn. Or chocolate dipped pretzels. Why choose one when they all go so well?
- For All Occasions. Whatever the occasion, if you are looking for ways to treat yourself or your loved ones, from Baileys Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate to classy Baileys Espresso Martini or even simply by itself, Baileys hits the sweet spot every time
Name and address
- Diageo Plc,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|1310
|Energy (kcal)
|315
|Fat (g)
|14
|of which saturated (g)
|9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22
|of which sugars (g)
|19
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|3
|Salt (g)
|0
