Wicked Kitchen No-Chicken Drumettes 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£16.00/kg

Offer

2 drumettes (53g**)
  • Energy527kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned rehydrated soya and wheat protein coated in breadcrumbs with chilli and paprika.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Finger lickin', soya based, party shaped drumettes with a spicy golden crumb
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate (19%), Rehydrated Wheat Protein (17%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Wheat Starch, Sugar Cane Fibre, Chilli Flakes, Maize Flour, Parsley, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Crushed Chipotle Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 Chilled: 18-20 mins: Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values2 drumettes (53g**)Per 100g
Energy527kJ994kJ126kcal237kcal
Fat5.6g10.5g
Saturates0.7g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.2g13.5g
Sugars0.5g1.0g
Fibre1.8g3.4g
Protein10.9g20.5g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 237g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

