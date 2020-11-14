Wicked Kitchen No-Chicken Drumettes 250G
Product Description
- Seasoned rehydrated soya and wheat protein coated in breadcrumbs with chilli and paprika.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Finger lickin', soya based, party shaped drumettes with a spicy golden crumb
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate (19%), Rehydrated Wheat Protein (17%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Wheat Starch, Sugar Cane Fibre, Chilli Flakes, Maize Flour, Parsley, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Crushed Chipotle Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 Chilled: 18-20 mins: Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 drumettes (53g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|527kJ
|994kJ
|126kcal
|237kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|13.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Protein
|10.9g
|20.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 237g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
