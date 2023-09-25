We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zoflora Bouquet Concentrated Disinfectant 500Ml

Zoflora Bouquet Concentrated Disinfectant 500Ml

£4.80

£9.60/litre

Zoflora Bouquet Concentrated Disinfectant 500MlSign up to our quarterly e-newsletter to find out about exciting new products and great competitions!
Bouquet is...A rich floral heart, of rose and violet with hints of green citruses, wrapped in white musk and precious woods.99.9% Bacteria & Viruses KilledIncluding E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Listeria, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Human Herpes virus, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV).Odours EliminatedEffective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet areas etc.All day FreshnessLong-lasting effect for a beautifully fragrant home.
Zoflora is not made for anyone else.Zoflora® is a registered trademark.
Makes 20 Litres99.9% bacteria & viruses killedOdours eliminatedAll day freshness
Pack size: 500ML

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

General disinfection of surfaces: Use Zoflora diluted 1 in 40 with water. 1 capful (10ml) will make 400ml. When diluted as above Zoflora becomes non-flammable.This bottle makes 20 litres of full strength disinfectant.Neat/undiluted: Use undiluted only in ceramic and metal sinks, drains and toilet bowls.Hard surface pet areas: When correctly diluted Zoflora may be used where pets are kept. Do not allow pets to lick or walk on wet treated surfaces. Keep off until dry.Use as a spray: Dilute as above and use as a disinfectant spray to create a hygienic, fragrant freshness wherever it is used.We do not recommend usage in food contact areas as Zoflora is higly perfumed and may taint.Where To UseFloors, tiles, worktops, sinks, toilets, hard surface pet areas, baths, taps, drains, dishcloths, potties

