Quaker Oat So Simple Velvety Chocolate Porridge 10 Pack 365G
New
- Energy950kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars16g17%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619 kJ/
Product Description
- Velvety Chocolate Flavour Microwaveable Oats
- For more recipe ideas, visit @QuakerOatsUK on Instagram and Facebook
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
- You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.qauker.co.uk
- - 10 x 36.5g sachets of Quaker Oat So Simple velvety chocolate porridge
- - Delicious chocolate flavour microwaveable Quaker porridge ready in 2 minutes
- - Contains oat beta glucan, which helps lower cholesterol
- - Made with 100% wholegrain oats
- - This pack contains 10 servings
- - For over 140 years, the humble oat has inspired Quaker to make delicious porridge, cereal, granola and more
- Harnessing the power of the oat, Quaker produces a wide range of delicious, nourishing breakfast options for the whole family. Offering a daily kickstart with 100% wholegrain oats, the Quaker range includes traditional and instant porridge oats, granola, muesli, tasty breakfast cereals and much more.
- Oat beta-glucan 2.8g per 100g.
- Each serving (36.5g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Box - Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- Please help the environment and recycle your cardboard.
- "Quaker", the Quaker man device and the Oat So Simple Logo are registered trademarks.
- © Quaker 2020
- 100% Whole Grain
- Ready in 2 Minutes
- Natural Flavours
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Pack size: 365G
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (77%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Powder (4%) (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley and Soya.
Storage
Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Why not add a dollop of peanut butter or freshly sliced Banana for an even tastier treat!
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
- c/o Dublin 18,
Net Contents
10 x 36.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 36.5g
|Per 36.5g^1 (%*)
|Energy
|1619 kJ/
|591 kJ/
|950 kJ/
|-
|384 kcal
|140 kcal
|225 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|7.6 g
|2.8 g
|5.9 g (8%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.0 g
|0.7 g
|2.7 g (14%*)
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|24 g
|33 g
|of which Sugars
|19 g
|6.9 g
|16 g (17%*)
|Fibre
|8.0 g
|2.9 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|3.6 g
|9.9 g
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.10 g
|0.30 g (5%*)
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020