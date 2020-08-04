By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nandos Perinaise Garlic Mayonnaise Medium 465G

Nandos Perinaise Garlic Mayonnaise Medium 465G
£ 1.85
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Garlic Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
  • Nando's famous Peri-Peri., subtly blended with creamy garlic mayonnaise now Supersized!
  • The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. A burst of garlicky goodness. Now big enough to match your hunger (and your family's and your friends, even the whole neighbourhood's).
  • Love your Perinaise? Then you'll love our Peri-Peri sauces too!
  • Nando's - Born in South Africa.
  • Loved everywhere.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Once is not enough
  • Please Recycle
  • Made from 25% recycled PET
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Gluten free
  • Made from free-range eggs
  • No artificial colourants and flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 465G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree (3%) (Garlic, See Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Egg Yolk, Apple Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Puree, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Green Chillies, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Egg.

Storage

Refrigerated below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 31, Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.co.uk/sauces

Net Contents

465g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve quantity per 100 gAve quantity per serving
Energy 1283 kJ / 310 kcal192 kJ / 47 kcal
Fat 28.3 g4.2 g
of which saturates 2.5 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate 12.4 g1.9 g
of which sugars 9.1 g1.4 g
Protein 0.7 g0.1 g
Salt 2.24 g0.34 g
Servings per bottle 31, Serving size 15 g--

