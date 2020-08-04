Nandos Perinaise Garlic Mayonnaise Medium 465G

Product Description
- Garlic Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
- Nando's famous Peri-Peri., subtly blended with creamy garlic mayonnaise now Supersized!
- The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. A burst of garlicky goodness. Now big enough to match your hunger (and your family's and your friends, even the whole neighbourhood's).
- Love your Perinaise? Then you'll love our Peri-Peri sauces too!
- Nando's - Born in South Africa.
- Loved everywhere.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Once is not enough
- Please Recycle
- Made from 25% recycled PET
- Chilli rating - medium
- Gluten free
- Made from free-range eggs
- No artificial colourants and flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Pack size: 465G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree (3%) (Garlic, See Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Egg Yolk, Apple Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Puree, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Green Chillies, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Egg.
Storage
Refrigerated below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 31, Serving size 15 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
- nandos.co.uk/sauces
Net Contents
465g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave quantity per 100 g
|Ave quantity per serving
|Energy
|1283 kJ / 310 kcal
|192 kJ / 47 kcal
|Fat
|28.3 g
|4.2 g
|of which saturates
|2.5 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4 g
|1.9 g
|of which sugars
|9.1 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|2.24 g
|0.34 g
|-
|-
