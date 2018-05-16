We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Golden Galaxy Sprinkles 80G

Tesco Golden Galaxy Sprinkles 80G
£1.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Edible sugar decorations.
  • SHINY & CRUNCHY
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Maize Starch, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Titanium Dioxide, Silver, Iron Oxide, Curcumin), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum, White and Yellow Beeswax), Wheat Flour, Shea Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Safflower, Lemon], Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Malted Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Wheat Fibre, Salt, Fish Gelatine, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1724kJ / 406kcal86kJ / 20kcal
Fat2.6g0.1g
Saturates1.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate94.8g4.7g
Sugars93.1g4.7g
Fibre0.7g<0.1g
Protein0.6g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
