Tesco Golden Galaxy Sprinkles 80G

Per 5g
- Energy
- 86kJ
- 20kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724kJ / 406kcal
Product Description
- Edible sugar decorations.
- SHINY & CRUNCHY
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Maize Starch, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Titanium Dioxide, Silver, Iron Oxide, Curcumin), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum, White and Yellow Beeswax), Wheat Flour, Shea Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Safflower, Lemon], Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Malted Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Wheat Fibre, Salt, Fish Gelatine, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1724kJ / 406kcal
|86kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|94.8g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|93.1g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
