We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Velo Nicotine Pouches Ice Cool 10Mg 20 Pack

Velo Nicotine Pouches Ice Cool 10Mg 20 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£0.32/each

Velo Nicotine Pouches Ice Cool 10Mg 20 Pack
Meet a crisp peppermint taste with a cooling aftertaste.
Which Velo Should Be My Velo?It's important to choose the right strength and size. Velo comes in a variety of both, from mild to x-strong.We have an easy to understand dot system, from one to four, so you know which strength is right for you.If you're new to Velo, look for one dot. If you're looking for something a little stronger, look for two dots and if you're a regular user, you might want to try three or four dots

Ingredients

Velo contains Plant Based Materials, Nicotine, Sweeteners, Water and Flavours, All Pre-Packed in Small Pouches

Preparation and Usage

How Do You Velo?This part is easy. You just:Twist It. Tuck It. Feel It. But let's break that down, shall we?Twist It. To open your Velo simply twist off the lid along the guidelines on the can.Tuck It. Take out a single pouch and tuck it between your upper lip and your gum.Feel It. You'll feel a momentary tingling sensation which is how you know the nicotine is released and working for you. You'll get used to this sensation and it will fade over time.Still not sure? Watch our film here.Once you've got it tucked under your lip, you can enjoy Velo for up to 30 minutes, while you just get on with doing your thing.

Lower age limit

18 Years
View all Nicotine Pouches

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here