St Moriz Professional Natural Glow Daily Face Moisturiser 75Ml

CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with eyes, should this occur, rinse with lots of water. We recommend that you patch test at least 48 hours before use. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately.

CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with eyes, should this occur, rinse with lots of water. We recommend that you patch test at least 48 hours before use. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately.

Wipe the cap and tube clean before storing in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

- Apply with fingertips in a sweeping circular motion to your face, neck and décolletage.

How to Apply - Ensure face is thoroughly cleansed and dry. - Apply with fingertips in a sweeping circular motion to your face, neck and décolletage. - Wash hands immediately to prevent staining. - The tan will develop in 4-6 hours. - Reapply daily to build and maintain your colour.

Hydrates All Day Long With Aloe Vera & Multi-Vitamins Soothe, Protect & Brighten Skin No Guide Colour = No Mess Dermatologically Tested The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Cruelty Free International Vegan Friendly

Our Daily Face Tanning Moisturiser, can be used every day to gradually build a natural looking tan. With Aloe Vera and Vitamins B3, B5, & E to soothe, protect and brighten your skin.

Our Daily Face Tanning Moisturiser, can be used every day to gradually build a natural looking tan. With Aloe Vera and Vitamins B3, B5, & E to soothe, protect and brighten your skin.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023