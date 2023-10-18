We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Moriz Professional Natural Glow Daily Face Moisturiser 75Ml

£5.00

£6.67/100ml

Vegan

St Moriz Prof Nat Glow Daily Face Mst 75ml
Our Daily Face Tanning Moisturiser, can be used every day to gradually build a natural looking tan. With Aloe Vera and Vitamins B3, B5, & E to soothe, protect and brighten your skin.
St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.
Hydrates All Day LongWith Aloe Vera & Multi-VitaminsSoothe, Protect & Brighten SkinNo Guide Colour = No MessDermatologically TestedThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseCruelty Free InternationalVegan Friendly
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Benzyl Alcohol, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Xanthan Gum, Parfum (Fragrance), Polysorbate 60, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Isostearate, Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Limonene, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Pyridoxine HCL, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Silica, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Apply- Ensure face is thoroughly cleansed and dry.- Apply with fingertips in a sweeping circular motion to your face, neck and décolletage.- Wash hands immediately to prevent staining.- The tan will develop in 4-6 hours.- Reapply daily to build and maintain your colour.

