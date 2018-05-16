Wicked Kitchen Vanilla Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

- Energy438kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate.
- Smooth Vanilla Ice Dream treat
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (10%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate (8%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavourings, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One scoop (64g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|438kJ
|684kJ
|105kcal
|163kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|20.7g
|Sugars
|9.9g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.
|-
|-
