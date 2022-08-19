We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nissin Cup Noodles Katsu Curry 73G

Nissin Cup Noodles Katsu Curry 73G
Product Description

  • Instant Curry Flavour Noodle Soup.
  • No. 1 in Japan*
  • *From the makers of the no. 1 selling instant noodles in Japan. Source: Intage SRI data January 2019-December 2019
  • Invented in Japan in 1971, Cup Noodles were the world's first instant noodles in a pot. Since then, we've spent many years developing the best flavours to bring to the world... In just 3 minutes, you can enjoy these exciting flavours with our authentic Japanese ramen!
  • After preparation: 350 g
  • Pot & Lid are Recyclable
  • Licenced by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. Japan
  • Pack size: 73G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 74.9% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flour Treatment Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes)], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Curry Powder 2.1% [Spices (Mustard), Wheat Flour, Salt], Spices, Edamame Bean (Soya), Carrot, Textured Wheat Protein [Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate)], Modified Starch, Garlic Powder, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Soya, Milk), Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Potato Powder, Onion, Stabiliser (Potassium Chloride), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Thicker (Xanthan Gum), Spring Onion, Salt, Dextrose, Chicken Meat Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Paprika Extract), Worcestershire Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Molasses, Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spices (Celery), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Tamarind, Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Sesame.

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Open lid half way
  • 2. Pour boiling water to the fill line
  • 3. Close lid, wait 3 minutes
  • 4. Stir well & enjoy!

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • Momofuku u. 4.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét.

Distributor address

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Return to

  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • Momofuku u. 4.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét.
  • www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

73g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g prepared product:
Energy383 kJ / 91 kcal
Fat3.6 g
of which saturate1.8 g
Carbohydrate11.7 g
of which sugars1.6 g
Protein2.4 g
Salt0.91 g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Tasty

5 stars

Really tasty noodles. Much better than Pot Noodles! A bit pricey though.

Very tasty and filling.

5 stars

Very tasty and filling.

