Nissin Cup Noodles Katsu Curry 73G

Tasty
Really tasty noodles. Much better than Pot Noodles! A bit pricey though.
Very tasty and filling.
Very tasty and filling.
Noodles 74.9% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flour Treatment Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes)], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Curry Powder 2.1% [Spices (Mustard), Wheat Flour, Salt], Spices, Edamame Bean (Soya), Carrot, Textured Wheat Protein [Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate)], Modified Starch, Garlic Powder, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Soya, Milk), Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Potato Powder, Onion, Stabiliser (Potassium Chloride), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Thicker (Xanthan Gum), Spring Onion, Salt, Dextrose, Chicken Meat Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Paprika Extract), Worcestershire Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Molasses, Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spices (Celery), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Tamarind, Flavouring]
Best before end: see base.
Produced in Hungary
73g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g prepared product:
|Energy
|383 kJ / 91 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|of which saturate
|1.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7 g
|of which sugars
|1.6 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|Salt
|0.91 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really tasty noodles. Much better than Pot Noodles! A bit pricey though.
Very tasty and filling.