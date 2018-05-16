Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G
New
- Energy444 kJ 106 kcal5%
- Fat5.2 g7%
- Saturates2.7 g13%
- Sugars7.6 g8%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2116 kJ
Product Description
- Crisp biscuits covered with dark chocolate (48 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Box - Recycle
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 114G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Mango and Shea in varying proportions), Cacao Butter, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (E476, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Nuts.
Storage
Best Before: see side of pack.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
4x biscuits = 1 Portion. 5-6 portions per pack
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- www.cadbury.co.uk
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
114g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 21 g (approx 4 biscuits)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2116 kJ
|444 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|506 kcal
|106 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|5.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|2.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|36 g
|7.6 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.35 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
