Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers With Chilli Cheese 440G

Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers With Chilli Cheese 440G
£ 2.50
£5.69/kg

New

Per Twizzler as consumed contains
  • Energy478kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as consumed

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey with added water, with cheddar cheese and jalapeno chilli, lightly seasoned
  • The bad boy's back, and totally twisted
  • With beans or chips, you'll become so addicted!
  • Be it your first time, or reliving your youth
  • This is the ultimate Twizzler, and that's the truth!
  • Assured Food Standards - Turkey
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (67%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Jalapeno Peppers, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers: Diphosphates, Sunflower Lecithin, Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace), Maize Starch, Sage, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. For Best Before End date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 210°C/190°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove Twizzlers from packaging, place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16-18 mins. Turn whilst cooking.

Produce of

Made in the UK with British Turkey and ingredients from more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Put in the oven, let the magic unfurl
  • For your delight, the Twizzler uncurls!

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 8 Twizzlers

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • ALWAYS CHECK THAT THE PRODUCT IS PIPING HOT THROUGHOUT BEFORE SERVING. ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS RAW MEAT AND MUST BE COOKED ACCORDING TO THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as consumedPer Twizzler (approx. 55g) as consumedRI*
Energy - kJ8694788400
- kcal2071142000
Fat9.8g5.4g70g
of which saturates3.5g1.9g20g
Carbohydrate10.3g5.7g
of which sugars1.9g1.0g90g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein19.0g10.5g
Salt0.98g0.54g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal---
This pack contains approx. 8 Twizzlers---

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION ALWAYS CHECK THAT THE PRODUCT IS PIPING HOT THROUGHOUT BEFORE SERVING. ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS RAW MEAT AND MUST BE COOKED ACCORDING TO THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS.

