Pukka Vegan Minced Beef & Onion Pie
New
Product Description
- Tender minced soy protein with onions, in a rich onion gravy encased in a light puff pastry case.
- If you like our Vegan Minced Steak & Onion pie, Here's one more for you to try
- Try me next
- Vegan Minced Steak & Onion
- Vegan Chicken & Mushroom
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
- Clean - Foil - Widely Recycled
- With tasty filling under crispy crust our vegan pie is a meat-free must
- Our vegan pie is a meat-free must
- 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
- Rustic crimped crust
- Diced onions & vegan steak
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Minced Soya Protein (10%) (contains: Water, Textured Soya Protein, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt), Onion (10%), Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Kibbled Onion, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Wheat Protein
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Pie
|Energy
|1012kj/252kcal
|2265kj/540kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|29.7g
|of which Saturates
|6.5g
|14.0g
|Carbohydrates
|24.3g
|52.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.8g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.7g
|Protein
|6.7g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.99g
|2.11g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020