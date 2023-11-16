Slimfast Advanced Keto Fuel Shake Rich Chocolate 350G

Chocolate flavour powdered shake mix with sweeteners. SlimFast Keto Shakes are not designed to be your only food and should be used as part of a varied, balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

199 Kcal‡ ‡1 serving = 200ml (35g powder + 200ml of water)

Welcome to SlimFast Keto! Nutritionally balanced for a lower-carb Keto lifestyle, our new advanced range is specially formulated to support your body in shifting its energy source from carbohydrates to fats. Crafted to help you feel Keto confident, our Fuel Shakes are sugar free and made with selected ingredients, enriched with zinc to help your body metabolise fat and vitamins B6 & B12 to support your energy levels*. Available in a range of deliciously satisfying shakes and snacks, SlimFast Advanced Keto is fuelled by fats and free from artificial colours and preservatives. *zinc contributes to normal metabolism of fatty acids and vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

Fuelled by fats Sugar free

Pack size: 350G

Enriched with zinc to help your body metabolise fat and vitamins B6 & B12 to support your energy levels

Enriched with zinc

Ingredients

Coconut Oil Powder (Milk), Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (19%), Medium Chain Triglyceride Powder (7%) (Milk), Avocado Oil Powder (3%), Flavouring (Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamin B6, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Egg, Peanuts, Soya, Nuts. For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To prepare your shake: A: Take 200ml of cold water B: Add 2 level scoops of powder to the water (scoop in tub) C: Shake well for approximately 20 seconds

Additives