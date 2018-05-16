JJ Whitley Watermelon and Lime Vodka 1 Litre

Product Description
- JJ WHITLEY WTRMELON & LIME VODKA 1 LITRE
- 38 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Handcrafted
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Alcohol Units
38
ABV
38% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Wilson Road,
- Huyton,
- L36 6AD,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Wilson Road,
- Huyton,
- L36 6AD,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020