Vienetta Biscuit Caramel Ice Cream 650Ml

- Caramel and vanilla flavour ice creams with crisp caramel flavour layers (10%), layers of golden biscuit (13%) and caramel flavour pieces (1%)
- Treat yourself with our delicious Viennetta Biscuit Caramel ice cream dessert. This limited edition flavour is an indulgent combination of vanilla and caramel flavour ice creams layered with crisp caramel flavour layers, golden biscuit layers and irresistible caramel flavour pieces. It is the perfect dessert to share with family and friends. Our delicious Viennetta Biscuit Caramel frozen dessert is made without artificial colours. Viennetta is a truly unique ice cream dessert, its iconic shape is created with caramel and vanilla flavour ice creams interlaced with golden biscuit and crisp caramel flavour layers. Viennetta is part of the Wall’s ice cream family, alongside other tasty treats like Soft Scoop and Cream of Cornish. First created in 1982 it has been a family favourite ever since. Like many of our other delicious products, our indulgent Viennetta Biscuit Caramel ice cream is made in Gloucester. Our Viennetta Biscuit Caramel ice cream is the perfect, frozen dessert for both family and special occasions. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer, you will always find yourself wanting more - one slice is never enough! Try a Viennetta today and experience the delicious taste of this ice cream treat for yourself. If you like Viennetta Biscuit Caramel, why not try our other iconic flavours? Including Viennetta Vanilla or Viennetta Mint ice cream dessert.
- Treat yourself with our delicious Viennetta Biscuit Caramel ice cream dessert
- An indulgent combination of vanilla and caramel flavour ice creams layered with crisp caramel flavour layers, golden biscuit layers and irresistible caramel flavour pieces
- The perfect dessert to share with family and friends
- Viennetta ice creams were first created by Wall’s in 1982 and have been a firm family favourite ever since for get-togethers and special occasions
- This frozen dessert is free from artificial colours
- A must-have freezer staple alongside our other iconic flavours, including our vanilla ice cream and mint ice cream dessert
- Pack size: 650ML
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, vegetable oils (coconut, rapeseed, palm), sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, water, glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, caramelised sugar syrup, whey solids (MILK), OATS, cocoa butter, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, SOY lecithins), flavourings (contain BARLEY, MILK), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, whole MILK powder, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), colour (carotenes), cocoa mass
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Store at -18°C
United Kingdom
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1230 kJ
|664 kJ
|664 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|293 kcal
|158 kcal
|158 kcal
|Fat (g)
|18 g
|9.6 g
|9.6 g
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|6.7 g
|6.7 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|17 g
|17 g
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|13 g
|13 g
|Protein (g)
|2.6 g
|1.4 g
|1.4 g
|Salt (g)
|0.18 g
|0.09 g
|0.09 g
