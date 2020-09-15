Tesco Finest Breaded Garlic Chicken Kiev x385g

- Energy1796kJ 430kcal22%
- Fat25.3g36%
- Saturates10.8g54%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1015kJ / 243kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chicken breast fillets basted with chicken stock and added water, filled with roast garlic butter and coated in crispy breadcrumbs.
- Tender whole chicken breast filled with oozing roasted garlic & parsley butter, in a golden crouton crumb.
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (62%), Roast Garlic and Herb Butter (12%) [Butter (Milk), Roast Garlic, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Roast Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast, Tomato Purée, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Colour (Paprika Extract), Sage Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins Place chicken kievs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35mins Place chicken kievs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
385g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Kiev (177g**)
|Energy
|1015kJ / 243kcal
|1796kJ / 430kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|25.3g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|16.9g
|29.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 385g typically weighs 354g.
Safety information
