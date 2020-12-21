By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Pie

Pukka Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Pie
Product Description

  • Tender chunks of soy protein with sliced mushrooms, in a savoury vegan creamy sauce encased in a light puff pastry case.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Clean - Foil - Widely Recycled
  • With tasty filling under crispy crust
  • Our vegan pie is a meat-free must
  • 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
  • Rustic crimped crust
  • Sliced mushrooms & vegan chicken
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Soy Protein Chunks (8%) (contains: Rehydrated Soya Protein, Sunflower & Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Potato Protein, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins), Sliced Mushrooms (8%) (contains: Mushrooms, Barley Malt Extract), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Vegan Cream (1%) (contains: Soya), Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Wheat Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Pie
Energy1064kj/254kcal2276kj/544kcal
Fat14.3g30.6g
of which Saturates6.6g14.1g
Carbohydrates23.2g49.7g
of which Sugars1.4g3.1g
Fibre1.7g3.7g
Protein7.4g15.8g
Salt1.01g2.17g

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely SCRUMMY. I have been CRAVING a chicken and mushroom pie (minus the cruelty, obviously) so when I came across this, I was far too excited. It lived up to my expectations and MORE. Creamy and delicious, lots of filling and the pastry was perfect. I can't recommend this enough and it's changed our pie and mash night forever.

So Tasty!

5 stars

Absolutely love these! Have tried so many meat free pies over the years and always find them to be over peppered. These are great, I often microwave them if I'm in a rush and they still taste so good.

