Pukka Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Pie

Delicious!
Absolutely SCRUMMY. I have been CRAVING a chicken and mushroom pie (minus the cruelty, obviously) so when I came across this, I was far too excited. It lived up to my expectations and MORE. Creamy and delicious, lots of filling and the pastry was perfect. I can't recommend this enough and it's changed our pie and mash night forever.
So Tasty!
Absolutely love these! Have tried so many meat free pies over the years and always find them to be over peppered. These are great, I often microwave them if I'm in a rush and they still taste so good.