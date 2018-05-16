Tesco Pink And Gold Sprinkles 80G

Per 5g
- Energy
- 87kJ
-
- 21kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- 0%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1747kJ / 412kcal
Product Description
- Sugar decorations with edible pearls made of decorated milk chocolate.
- BRIGHT & CRUNCHY
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Milk Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxide, Curcumin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Sweet Potato, Radish, Apple, Spirulina], Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rice Starch, Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g
|Energy
|1747kJ / 412kcal
|87kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|92.8g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|89.4g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.