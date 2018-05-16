By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Chocolate Christmas Selection Box 244G

Galaxy Chocolate Christmas Selection Box 244G
£ 3.00
£1.23/100g

Product Description

  • Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%). Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre.
  • Caramel & Salted Caramel
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g
  • Smooth Milk
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g
  • Cookie Crumble
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
  • Ripple
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 33g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 244G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

244g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g(%*)
    Energy 2275kJ956kJ(11%)
    -545kcal229kcal(11%)
    Fat 32g14g(20%)
    of which saturates 20g8.3g(42%)
    Carbohydrate 56g23g(9%)
    of which sugars 55g23g(26%)
    Protein 6.8g2.9g(6%)
    Salt 0.3g0.13g(2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g(%*)
    Energy 2293kJ917kJ(11%)
    -550kcal220kcal(11%)
    Fat 33g13g(19%)
    of which saturates 21g8.2g(41%)
    Carbohydrate 56g22g(8%)
    of which sugars 53g21g(23%)
    Protein 6.2g2.5g(5%)
    Salt 0.24g0.1g(2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm Fat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Water, Natural Flavour (Vanilla Extract), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 33g(%*)
    Energy 2208kJ729kJ(9%)
    -528kcal174kcal(9%)
    Fat 29g9.6g(14%)
    of which saturates 17g5.7g(29%)
    Carbohydrate 59g19g(7%)
    of which sugars 58g19g(21%)
    Protein 7.0g2.3g(5%)
    Salt 0.32g0.10g(2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 33g---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 48g(%*)
    Energy 2016kJ968kJ(12%)
    -481kcal231kcal(12%)
    Fat 24g11g(16%)
    of which saturates 15g7.0g(35%)
    Carbohydrate 61g29g(11%)
    of which sugars 55g27g(30%)
    Protein 5g2.4g(5%)
    Salt 0.69g0.33g(6%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 48g(%*)
    Energy 2022kJ971kJ(12%)
    -483kcal232kcal(12%)
    Fat 24g11g(16%)
    of which saturates 15g7g(35%)
    Carbohydrate 62g0.30g(12%)
    of which sugars 56g27g(30%)
    Protein 5.1g2.4g(5%)
    Salt 0.4g0.19g(3%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g---

