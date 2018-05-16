Galaxy Chocolate Christmas Selection Box 244G

Product Description
- Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%). Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre.
- Caramel & Salted Caramel
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g
- Smooth Milk
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g
- Cookie Crumble
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
- Ripple
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 33g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 244G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
Net Contents
244g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2275kJ 956kJ (11%) - 545kcal 229kcal (11%) Fat 32g 14g (20%) of which saturates 20g 8.3g (42%) Carbohydrate 56g 23g (9%) of which sugars 55g 23g (26%) Protein 6.8g 2.9g (6%) Salt 0.3g 0.13g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm Fat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Water, Natural Flavour (Vanilla Extract), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 33g (%*) Energy 2208kJ 729kJ (9%) - 528kcal 174kcal (9%) Fat 29g 9.6g (14%) of which saturates 17g 5.7g (29%) Carbohydrate 59g 19g (7%) of which sugars 58g 19g (21%) Protein 7.0g 2.3g (5%) Salt 0.32g 0.10g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 33g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2016kJ 968kJ (12%) - 481kcal 231kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 15g 7.0g (35%) Carbohydrate 61g 29g (11%) of which sugars 55g 27g (30%) Protein 5g 2.4g (5%) Salt 0.69g 0.33g (6%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2022kJ 971kJ (12%) - 483kcal 232kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 15g 7g (35%) Carbohydrate 62g 0.30g (12%) of which sugars 56g 27g (30%) Protein 5.1g 2.4g (5%) Salt 0.4g 0.19g (3%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g - - -
