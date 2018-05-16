JP Chenet Colombard-Sauvignon 2.25 Litres

Product Description
- White Wine
- A pale colour with golden glints, our Colombard-Sauvignon offers a very expressive bouquet of citrus and lime fruits, revealing a perfect balance between freshness and fruity taste. A pleasant aperitif, this wine goes wonderfully with platters of seafood and cooked or raw fish.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 2.25L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A dry, delicate and vivacious wine, with white pear
Region of Origin
Southwest
Wine Colour
White
ABV
11% vol
Producer
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Type of Closure
Other
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- rapidly clarified wine, maintained at a low temperature
History
Regional Information
- very hilly region which mainly presents clay and limestone soil types
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at 8-10°C.
Name and address
- J.P. Chenet Négociant,
- At F-33720 Landiras,
- F-67290 Petersbach.
- jpchenet.com
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
