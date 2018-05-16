By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

JP Chenet Colombard-Sauvignon 2.25 Litres

No ratings yetWrite a review
JP Chenet Colombard-Sauvignon 2.25 Litres
£ 15.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • A pale colour with golden glints, our Colombard-Sauvignon offers a very expressive bouquet of citrus and lime fruits, revealing a perfect balance between freshness and fruity taste. A pleasant aperitif, this wine goes wonderfully with platters of seafood and cooked or raw fish.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A dry, delicate and vivacious wine, with white pear

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

White

ABV

11% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • rapidly clarified wine, maintained at a low temperature

History

  • .....................................................

Regional Information

  • very hilly region which mainly presents clay and limestone soil types

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 8-10°C.

Name and address

  • J.P. Chenet Négociant,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.

Return to

  • J.P. Chenet Négociant,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.
  • jpchenet.com

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here