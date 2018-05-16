Bernard Matthews Original Turkey Twizzlers With Tangy Tomato 440G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as consumed
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped turkey with added water, in a tomato flavoured glaze, lightly seasoned with spices
- The bad boy's back, and totally twisted
- With beans or chips, you'll become so addicted!
- Be it your first time, or reliving your youth
- This is the ultimate Twizzler, and that's the truth!
- Assured Food Standards - Turkey
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey (70%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, White Sugar, Maize Starch, Brown Sugar, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Emulsifiers: Diphosphates, Sunflower Lecithin, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Nitrate, Smoked Salt, Flavourings, Spices (Pimento, Clove), Dextrose, Malt Extract, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya, Milk and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. For Best Before End date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 210°C/190°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove Twizzlers from packaging, place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16-18 mins. Turn whilst cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK with British Turkey and ingredients from more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Put in the oven, let the magic unfurl
- For your delight, the Twizzler uncurls!
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 8 Twizzlers
Warnings
- CAUTION
- ALWAYS CHECK THAT THE PRODUCT IS PIPING HOT THROUGHOUT BEFORE SERVING. ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS RAW MEAT AND MUST BE COOKED ACCORDING TO THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
Return to
- Contact Us
- If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
- Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
Net Contents
440g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as consumed
|Per Twizzler (approx. 55g) as consumed
|RI*
|Energy - kJ
|666
|366
|8400
|- kcal
|159
|87
|2000
|Fat
|6.3g
|3.5g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|5.2g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|0.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|15.4g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.42g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|This pack contains approx. 8 Twizzlers
Safety information
CAUTION ALWAYS CHECK THAT THE PRODUCT IS PIPING HOT THROUGHOUT BEFORE SERVING. ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS RAW MEAT AND MUST BE COOKED ACCORDING TO THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS.
