Brewdog Layer Cake Marshmallow & Chocolate Stout 440Ml

5(1)Write a review
Brewdog Layer Cake Marshmallow & Chocolate Stout 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • United We for Better Beer
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • Have Your Cake and Drink It
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Lactose (Milk), Malted Oats, Yeast, Natural Flavourings, Hops

ABV

7.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store Cold.For Best Before See Base. Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the Best Before date printed on this can.

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Well worth waiting for !

5 stars

Well worth waiting for - as first time I've been able to buy since being advertised on site. Lovely rich chocolate stout with tastes of marshmallow - an excellent buy if you like stouts x

