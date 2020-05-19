By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Hard Seltzer White Peach & Mango 330Ml

Brewdog Hard Seltzer White Peach & Mango 330Ml
£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Premixed Vodka Drink with Natural Flavourings
  • Scottish sparkling water lifted with rogue wave vodka & all-natural fruit flavours. Absolutely no sweeteners.
  • Lifted sparkling water
  • All natural ingredients
  • Zero carbs, zero sugar & just 90 calories
  • Work hard, play hard & drink hard seltzer
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Zero carbs
  • Zero sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vodka, Natural Flavourings, Malic Acid

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before See Base.Store Cold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

