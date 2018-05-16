By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ugly Cherry Flavoured Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ugly Cherry Flavoured Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml
£ 2.65
£0.20/100ml

New

330ml
  • Energy17kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5 kJ (1 kcal)

Product Description

  • Sparkling Cherry Flavoured Water
  • A donation from every can benefits girlup.org
  • Nothing Artificial Sparkling Water
  • No Sugar and Calories
  • No Sweetener
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Natural Cherry Flavour

Storage

Glug Chilled.For Best Before End See Bottom of Can. Store Cool and Dry.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Cold

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Ugly Brands Ltd,
  • PO Box 71377,
  • London,
  • N1P 1LP.

Return to

  • Ugly Brands Ltd,
  • PO Box 71377,
  • London,
  • N1P 1LP.
  • hello@uglydrinks.com
  • uglydrinks.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy5 kJ (1 kcal)
Fat0 g
Of which Saturates0 g
Carbohydrate0 g
Of which Sugars0 g
Protein0 g
Salt0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here