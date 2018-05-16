Ugly Cherry Flavoured Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml
New
- Energy17kJ 4kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5 kJ (1 kcal)
Product Description
- Sparkling Cherry Flavoured Water
- A donation from every can benefits girlup.org
- Nothing Artificial Sparkling Water
- No Sugar and Calories
- No Sweetener
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
- No Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Natural Cherry Flavour
Storage
Glug Chilled.For Best Before End See Bottom of Can. Store Cool and Dry.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Cold
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Ugly Brands Ltd,
- PO Box 71377,
- London,
- N1P 1LP.
Return to
- hello@uglydrinks.com
- uglydrinks.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|5 kJ (1 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
