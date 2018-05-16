We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nando's Perinaise Hot 465G

£3.50
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Hot perinaise peri-peri mayonnaise
  • Our famous hot peri-peri blended with creamy mayo now supersized!
  • The creaminess of mayonnaise. The spiciness of peri-peri. The taste of fiery perfection. Now big enough to match your hunger (and your family's and your friend's, even the whole neighbourhood's).
  • Love your perinaise? Then you'll love our peri-peri sauces too!
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Chilli rating - Hot
  • Made with Free-Range Eggs
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - NIHT - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 465G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Free Range Egg Yolk (2.2%), Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Lemon Purée, Onion Purée, Green Chillies, Garlic Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest before: see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it as a dip for chips, drizzled on salads or spread on sandwiches.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 31; Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle

Importer address

Net Contents

465g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve quantity per 100gAve quantity per serving
Energy1337 kJ / 323 kcal200 kJ / 48 kcal
Fat30 g4.5 g
of which saturates2.5 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate13 g1.9 g
of which sugars12 g1.8 g
Protein0.7 g0.1 g
Salt2.8 g0.42 g
Servings per bottle 31; Serving size 15 g--