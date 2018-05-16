Nando's Perinaise Hot 465G

Product Description
- Hot perinaise peri-peri mayonnaise
- Our famous hot peri-peri blended with creamy mayo now supersized!
- The creaminess of mayonnaise. The spiciness of peri-peri. The taste of fiery perfection. Now big enough to match your hunger (and your family's and your friend's, even the whole neighbourhood's).
- Love your perinaise? Then you'll love our peri-peri sauces too!
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Chilli rating - Hot
- Made with Free-Range Eggs
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - NIHT - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 465G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Free Range Egg Yolk (2.2%), Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Lemon Purée, Onion Purée, Green Chillies, Garlic Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest before: see bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Try it as a dip for chips, drizzled on salads or spread on sandwiches.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 31; Serving size 15 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle
Importer address
- UK: All About Food Ltd,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton St,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
- EU: All About Food Europe,
Return to
- EU: All About Food Europe,
- Joyce House,
- 21-23 Holles St,
- Dublin.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
- nandos.co.uk/products
Net Contents
465g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave quantity per 100g
|Ave quantity per serving
|Energy
|1337 kJ / 323 kcal
|200 kJ / 48 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|4.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.5 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|1.9 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|2.8 g
|0.42 g
