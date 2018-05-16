Tesco 2 Halloween Cupcakes

- Energy1078kJ 257kcal13%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars27.5g31%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1858kJ / 444kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with salted caramel sauce, topped with chocolate and salted caramel flavoured frostings and decorated with a sugar plaque and sugar sprinkles.
- WITH HIDDEN CENTRES With a salted caramel centre and chocolate & salted caramel frosting
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (19%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Salted Caramel Flavoured Frosting (19%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Sugar, Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Double Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Light Brown Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Light Brown Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake
|Energy
|1858kJ / 444kcal
|1078kJ / 257kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|47.4g
|27.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
